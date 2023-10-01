Bedrijvengids
Semgrep
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Semgrep dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Semgrep is an open source tool that helps identify bugs, vulnerabilities, and code standard violations in software. It performs static analysis and can be used to analyze third-party dependencies.

    https://semgrep.dev
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    150
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Semgrep

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen