Software Engineer vergoeding in Colombia bij Scotiabank varieert van COP 184.06M per year voor L6 tot COP 130.87M per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Colombia bedraagt in totaal COP 130.15M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scotiabank's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen