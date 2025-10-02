Bedrijvengids
Scotiabank
  • Colombia

Scotiabank Software Engineer Salarissen in Colombia

Software Engineer vergoeding in Colombia bij Scotiabank varieert van COP 184.06M per year voor L6 tot COP 130.87M per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Colombia bedraagt in totaal COP 130.15M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scotiabank's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L6
(Instapniveau)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Scotiabank?

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Web Developer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Scotiabank in Colombia ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van COP 269,354,338. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Scotiabank voor de Software Engineer functie in Colombia is COP 126,473,950.

