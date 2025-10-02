Technisch Programma Manager vergoeding in Mexico bij Scale AI bedraagt MX$1.38M per year voor L4. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scale AI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Scale AI zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.