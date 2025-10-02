Bedrijvengids
Scale AI
Scale AI Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen in Mexico

Technisch Programma Manager vergoeding in Mexico bij Scale AI bedraagt MX$1.38M per year voor L4. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scale AI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Scale AI zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Technisch Programma Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Technisch Programma Manager bij Scale AI in Mexico ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van MXMX$30,091,134. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Scale AI voor de Technisch Programma Manager functie in Mexico is MXMX$23,042,233.

Andere Bronnen