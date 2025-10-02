Software Engineer vergoeding in San Francisco Bay Area bij Scale AI varieert van $199K per year voor L3 tot $405K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in San Francisco Bay Area bedraagt in totaal $224K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scale AI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$199K
$151K
$45.2K
$2K
L4
$262K
$188K
$71.4K
$2.5K
L5
$405K
$210K
$195K
$812
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Scale AI zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.
