Scale AI
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Scale AI Software Engineer Salarissen in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Software Engineer vergoeding in Northern Virginia Washington DC bij Scale AI bedraagt $362K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Northern Virginia Washington DC bedraagt in totaal $325K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scale AI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
(Instapniveau)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$362K
$180K
$182K
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Scale AI zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Inbegrepen Functies

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Scale AI in Northern Virginia Washington DC ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $625,700. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Scale AI voor de Software Engineer functie in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $325,000.

