Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Scale AI varieert van $231K per year voor L3 tot $484K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $325K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Scale AI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$231K
$166K
$60K
$4.3K
L4
$329K
$192K
$136K
$0
L5
$484K
$245K
$238K
$833
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Scale AI zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen