Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Satispay bedraagt in totaal $51.2K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Satispay's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025

Satispay
Software Engineer
Milan, MI
Totaal per jaar
$51.2K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
$46.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.9K
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Satispay?

$160K

Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Satispay zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Backend Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Satispay in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $62,942. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Satispay voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $46,752.

