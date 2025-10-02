Bedrijvengids
Sandia National Labs
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Technisch Programma Manager

  • Alle Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

  • Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Technisch Programma Manager vergoeding in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bij Sandia National Labs bedraagt $205K per year voor Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bedraagt in totaal $200K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Sandia National Labs's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Sandia National Labs?

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Technisch Programma Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Technisch Programma Manager pozīcijai Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $209,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Sandia National Labs Technisch Programma Manager pozīcijai in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area, ir $200,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Sandia National Labs

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Edgenuity
  • Khan Academy
  • Academia
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • StrongMind
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen