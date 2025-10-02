Software Engineer vergoeding in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bij Sandia National Labs varieert van $121K per year voor Member of Technical Staff tot $169K per year voor Principal Member of Technical Staff. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bedraagt in totaal $125K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Sandia National Labs's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
