Bedrijvengids
Roofstock
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Roofstock dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Roofstock is an Oakland-based Fin-tech startup founded by Gary Beasley who serves as the CEO, Gregor Watson who serves as the Chairman and Rich Ford who serves as the Chief Development Office.

    roofstock.com
    Website
    2015
    Oprichtingsjaar
    240
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Roofstock

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Bungalow
    • Zumper
    • realtor.com
    • Flyhomes
    • Knock
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen