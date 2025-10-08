Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Rokt varieert van $170K per year voor L2 tot $208K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $210K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Rokt's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L2
$170K
$150K
$20K
$0
L3
$208K
$160K
$32K
$16K
L4A
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4B
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Rokt zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
