Rokt Full-Stack Software Engineer Salarissen in New York City Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Rokt varieert van $170K per year voor L2 tot $208K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $210K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Rokt's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L2
(Instapniveau)
$170K
$150K
$20K
$0
L3
$208K
$160K
$32K
$16K
L4A
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4B
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Rokt zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Full-Stack Software Engineer bij Rokt in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $689,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Rokt voor de Full-Stack Software Engineer functie in New York City Area is $210,000.

