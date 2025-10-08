Bedrijvengids
Rocket Companies
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Rocket Companies Backend Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Backend Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Rocket Companies bedraagt in totaal $100K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Rocket Companies's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Rocket Companies
Software Engineer
Detroit, MI
Totaal per jaar
$100K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
0 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Rocket Companies?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Bijdragen

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Backend Software Engineer bij Rocket Companies in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $183,750. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Rocket Companies voor de Backend Software Engineer functie in United States is $109,000.

Andere Bronnen