Roblox
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • United States

Roblox UX Designer Salarissen in United States

UX Designer vergoeding in United States bij Roblox varieert van $189K per year voor IC1 tot $470K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $350K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Roblox's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
IC1
Product Designer
$189K
$150K
$35.8K
$2.9K
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$361K
$217K
$143K
$0
$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

45%

JR 1

35%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 45% vest in het 1st-JR (11.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 35% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.75% driemaandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

33%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 33% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een UX Designer bij Roblox in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $685,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Roblox voor de UX Designer functie in United States is $385,000.

