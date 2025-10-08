Production Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Robinhood varieert van $285K per year voor L2 tot $374K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $330K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Robinhood's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$285K
$188K
$97.5K
$0
L3
$374K
$210K
$148K
$16.7K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
100%
JR 1
Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:
100% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% driemaandelijks)