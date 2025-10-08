Bedrijvengids
Robinhood
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Robinhood Backend Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Toronto Area

Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Toronto Area bij Robinhood varieert van CA$148K per year voor L1 tot CA$201K per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Toronto Area bedraagt in totaal CA$209K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Robinhood's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L1
IC3(Instapniveau)
CA$148K
CA$108K
CA$29.6K
CA$11.2K
L2
IC4
CA$201K
CA$146K
CA$45K
CA$9.8K
L3
IC5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
IC6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

CA$226K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van CA$42.3K+ (soms CA$423K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

100%

JR 1

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:

  • 100% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% driemaandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Backend Software Engineer bij Robinhood in Greater Toronto Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$225,741. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Robinhood voor de Backend Software Engineer functie in Greater Toronto Area is CA$207,991.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Robinhood

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Interactive Brokers
  • PJT Partners
  • Affirm
  • Marqeta
  • Upstart
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen