Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Toronto Area bij Robinhood varieert van CA$148K per year voor L1 tot CA$201K per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Toronto Area bedraagt in totaal CA$209K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Robinhood's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L1
CA$148K
CA$108K
CA$29.6K
CA$11.2K
L2
CA$201K
CA$146K
CA$45K
CA$9.8K
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
100%
JR 1
Bij Robinhood zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:
100% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% driemaandelijks)