    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    2019
    52
    $10M-$50M
