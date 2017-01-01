Bedrijvengids
RHI Magnesita
    • Over

    RHI Magnesita is a leading company in the refractory industry, focusing on the production and recycling of refractory materials. The company emphasizes safety and sustainability in its operations.

    rhimagnesita.com
    Website
    1908
    Oprichtingsjaar
    12,000
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

