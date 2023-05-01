Bedrijvengids
REGENXBIO
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over REGENXBIO dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    Website
    2008
    Oprichtingsjaar
    372
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor REGENXBIO

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen