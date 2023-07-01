Bedrijvengids
Regen Network
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Regen Network dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Regen Network Development PBC is a blockchain software development company that powers the Regen Network blockchain protocol. They are the core software developer of Regen Ledger and recently launched Regen Marketplace, a peer-to-peer application for buying and selling carbon credits and ecological assets. They also maintain the Regen Registry program, a blockchain credit registry system. The Regen Network blockchain community consists of validators, wallet holders, and projects building on Regen Ledger. They aim to revolutionize the process of designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits for climate impact.

    regen.network
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Regen Network

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen