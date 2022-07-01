Bedrijvengids
Reel FX
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Reel FX dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Reel FX Animation has created animated content in feature films, television, and groundbreaking entertainment for over 25 years. That experience and passion for animation shines in every frame we produce. Our 500+ team in Dallas, Montréal, and Hollywood has perfected the art of cross-studio collaboration.Original films The Book of Life, Free Birds, and the latest, Rumble, illustrate our longstanding creative obsession. Our artists have received the most prestigious accolades in the industry, including Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Annie and Clio Awards.We are artists. We are collaborators. We are Reel FX.Our sister studios include ATK PLN, Flight School Studio and Lodge 26.

    reelfx.com
    Website
    1996
    Oprichtingsjaar
    350
    Aantal Werknemers
    $50M-$100M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Reel FX

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen