Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Qualtrics varieert van $159K per year voor L3 tot $510K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $202K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Qualtrics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$159K
$120K
$32.1K
$6.5K
L4
$215K
$155K
$50.5K
$9.6K
L5
$318K
$188K
$102K
$27K
L6
$362K
$208K
$131K
$23.3K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Qualtrics zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
