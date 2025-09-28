Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Qualtrics varieert van $136K per year voor L3 tot $244K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $200K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Qualtrics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$136K
$120K
$10.5K
$5.9K
L4
$198K
$151K
$40K
$7.6K
L5
$244K
$174K
$44.8K
$24.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Qualtrics zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)