Bedrijvengids
QT Imaging
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over QT Imaging dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    QT Imaging is a medical technology company focused on improving breast imaging and breast health for women. They have developed a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging tool called Transmission Ultrasound, which generates 3D speed-of-sound images for diagnostic assessment of quantitative breast density. The technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing, but is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography. QT Imaging aims to extend their technology to additional research, clinical, and patient segments.

    qtimaging.com
    Website
    2011
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor QT Imaging

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen