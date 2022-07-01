Bedrijvengids
Proficio
Proficio Salarissen

Proficio's salaris varieert van $41,392 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Cybersecurity Analist aan de onderkant tot $150,750 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Proficio. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/28/2025

Product Designer
$60.3K
Cybersecurity Analist
$41.4K
Technisch Programma Manager
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Proficio is Technisch Programma Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $150,750. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Proficio is $60,300.

