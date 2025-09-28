Bedrijvengids
  Salarissen
  Project Manager

  Alle Project Manager Salarissen

Procter & Gamble Project Manager Salarissen

Project Manager vergoeding in Poland bij Procter & Gamble bedraagt PLN 162K per year voor B1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Poland bedraagt in totaal PLN 180K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Procter & Gamble's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
B1
Project Manager
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
Senior Project Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Procter & Gamble?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Project Manager bij Procter & Gamble in Poland ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van PLN 199,267. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Procter & Gamble voor de Project Manager functie in Poland is PLN 163,620.

Andere Bronnen