Product Manager vergoeding in Poland bij Procter & Gamble varieert van PLN 346K per year voor B2 tot PLN 407K per year voor B3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Poland bedraagt in totaal PLN 331K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Procter & Gamble's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***