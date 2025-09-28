Bedrijvengids
Procter & Gamble
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

Procter & Gamble Product Manager Salarissen

Product Manager vergoeding in Poland bij Procter & Gamble varieert van PLN 346K per year voor B2 tot PLN 407K per year voor B3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Poland bedraagt in totaal PLN 331K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Procter & Gamble's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
B1
Product Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
Senior Product Manager
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
Director
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Procter & Gamble?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij Procter & Gamble in Poland ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van PLN 547,756. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Procter & Gamble voor de Product Manager functie in Poland is PLN 306,552.

Andere Bronnen