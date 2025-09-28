Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Procter & Gamble bedraagt $93.5K per year voor B1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $107K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Procter & Gamble's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
B1
$93.5K
$93.5K
$0
$0
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***