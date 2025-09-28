Bedrijvengids
PriceHubble
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

PriceHubble Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Switzerland bij PriceHubble bedraagt in totaal CHF 68.5K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor PriceHubble's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
PriceHubble
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Totaal per jaar
CHF 68.5K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
CHF 68.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij PriceHubble?

CHF 134K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van CHF 25.2K+ (soms CHF 252K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PriceHubble in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 69,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PriceHubble for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 68,505.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor PriceHubble

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Lyft
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen