Philo Salarissen

Philo's salaris varieert van $174,870 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Product Designer aan de onderkant tot $281,400 voor een Data Scientist aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Philo. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/26/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
