Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Salarissen

Philip Morris International's salaris varieert van $13,750 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Accountant in Philippines aan de onderkant tot $475,124 voor een Business Operations in Switzerland aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Philip Morris International. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $70K
Accountant
$13.8K
Business Operations
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analist
$38.9K
Business Development
$206K
Klantenservice Operaties
$23.3K
Data Analist
$47.6K
Data Science Manager
$267K
Financieel Analist
$21.1K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketing Operaties
$82.3K
Werktuigbouwkundige
$47.1K
Product Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$51.6K
Vastgoedmanager
$120K
Recruiter
$92.4K
Sales
$49.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$124K
Solution Architect
$110K
UX Researcher
$142K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Philip Morris International is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $475,124. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Philip Morris International is $60,300.

