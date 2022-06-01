PandaDoc Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
PandaDoc's salaris varieert van $26,928 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een UX Researcher aan de onderkant tot $150,750 voor een Data Analist aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van PandaDoc. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Sales
Median $111K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $98.8K

Administratief Assistent
$42.7K
Data Analist
$151K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Product Designer
Median $51K
Product Design Manager
$82.4K
Product Manager
$52.4K
Recruiter
$55K
UX Researcher
$26.9K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij PandaDoc is Data Analist at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $150,750. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij PandaDoc is $54,978.

