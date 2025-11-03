Bedrijvengids
Palo Alto Networks
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Palo Alto Networks Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Palo Alto Networks varieert van $180K per year voor Software Engineer tot $684K per year voor Distinguished Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $315K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Palo Alto Networks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/3/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Instapniveau)
$180K
$142K
$22.7K
$15.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$157K
$38.9K
$14.1K
Sr Staff Engineer
$266K
$185K
$63.5K
$17.1K
Principal Engineer
$336K
$216K
$97.7K
$22.3K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palo Alto Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palo Alto Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Netwerk Engineer

Kwaliteitsborging (QA) Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Palo Alto Networks in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $684,140. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Palo Alto Networks voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $316,800.

