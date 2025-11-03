Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Palo Alto Networks varieert van $173K per year voor Staff Data Scientist tot $528K per year voor Senior Principal Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $500K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Palo Alto Networks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/3/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Data Scientist
$173K
$153K
$12.5K
$8.1K
Senior Staff Data Scientist
$257K
$184K
$49.4K
$23.1K
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Palo Alto Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
