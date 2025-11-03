Bedrijvengids
Palo Alto Networks
  • Salarissen
  • Klantenservice

  • Alle Klantenservice Salarissen

Palo Alto Networks Klantenservice Salarissen

Het mediane Klantenservice vergoedinspakket in United States bij Palo Alto Networks bedraagt in totaal $173K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Palo Alto Networks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Palo Alto Networks
Technical Support Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Totaal per jaar
$173K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$22.5K
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Palo Alto Networks?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palo Alto Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palo Alto Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Klantenservice bij Palo Alto Networks in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $212,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Palo Alto Networks voor de Klantenservice functie in United States is $159,368.

