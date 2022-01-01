Palantir Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Palantir's salaris varieert van $77,113 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Administratief Assistent aan de onderkant tot $408,000 voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Palantir. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $255K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Forward Deployed Software Engineer

Business Development
Median $150K
Technisch Programma Manager
Median $205K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Solution Architect
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $183K
Product Designer
Median $175K
Programma Manager
Median $180K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K
Accountant
$126K

Technical Accountant

Administratief Assistent
$77.1K
Business Operations
$241K
Business Analist
$141K
Corporate Development
$132K
Human Resources
$104K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$408K
Legal
$255K
Management Consultant
$164K
Marketing
$134K
Product Design Manager
$302K
Recruiter
$165K
Sales
$137K
Sales Engineer
$147K
Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palantir zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palantir zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Palantir zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Palantir is Informatietechnoloog (IT) at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $408,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Palantir is $170,357.

