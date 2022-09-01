Bedrijvengids
Otter.ai
    • Over

    Otter.ai is a Los Altos, California-based technology company that develops speech to text transcription and translation applications using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

    2016
    Oprichtingsjaar
    90
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

