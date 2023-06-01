Bedrijvenoverzicht
Omega Therapeutics
Top inzichten
    • Over

    Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that uses epigenetics to control gene expression and correct the root cause of diseases. Its platform includes modular and programmable mRNA medicines and Omega Epigenomic Controllers that target specific epigenomic loci within genomic domains. The company is developing a pipeline of candidates to treat oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. Omega Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    omegatherapeutics.com
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    79
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Overige bronnen