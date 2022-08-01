Bedrijvengids
OLS Payments
    The OLS Enhanced Payments Solutions provides a streamlined set of solutions that enable our partners to quickly and efficiently connect their POS applications, back-office systems, service providers, and payment processors into a consolidated environment with a heightened focus on continuous uptime and security. While providing access to most major card processors and acquirers through a single integration point, our expanded feature set of tokenization, encryption, alternative payments, and an omnichannel customer experience also ensures rapid adaptability for merchants to an ever-changing payments landscape. We focus on managing the complexities of the payments ecosystem so you can embrace new opportunities and grow your revenues.

    olspayments.com
    Website
    1996
    Oprichtingsjaar
    60
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
