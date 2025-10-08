Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Nuro varieert van $194K per year voor L3 tot $364K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $272K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Nuro's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$194K
$137K
$49K
$8.3K
L4
$304K
$172K
$112K
$20K
L5
$364K
$196K
$153K
$14.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Nuro zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)