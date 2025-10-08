Bedrijvengids
Nuro
Nuro Full-Stack Software Engineer Salarissen

Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Nuro varieert van $194K per year voor L3 tot $364K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $272K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Nuro's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
(Instapniveau)
$194K
$137K
$49K
$8.3K
L4
$304K
$172K
$112K
$20K
L5
$364K
$196K
$153K
$14.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Nuro zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Full-Stack Software Engineer bij Nuro in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $510,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Nuro voor de Full-Stack Software Engineer functie in United States is $243,000.

