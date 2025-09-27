Bedrijvengids
Next Insurance
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

Next Insurance Product Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Product Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Next Insurance bedraagt in totaal $196K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Next Insurance's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/27/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Next Insurance
Product Manager
Palo Alto, CA
Totaal per jaar
$196K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Next Insurance?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Next Insurance zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij Next Insurance in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $290,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Next Insurance voor de Product Manager functie in United States is $185,500.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Next Insurance

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Flexport
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Gem
  • Embark Trucks
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen