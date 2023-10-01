Bedrijvengids
Nebius
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Nebius dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Nebius is a Nasdaq-listed tech company that aims to become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure providers. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have R&D and commercial hubs across the US, Europe and Israel. We build full-stack AI infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Our team includes around 400 highly skilled engineers with a proven track record of developing world-class hardware and software solutions across cloud and AI/ML.

    https://nebius.ai
    Website
    2022
    Oprichtingsjaar
    600
    Aantal Werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Nebius

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen