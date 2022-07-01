Bedrijvengids
Nearpod
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Nearpod dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Nearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 8,500 ready-to-run interactive lessons and videos created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through hip-hop videos. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach educators in the 100 largest school districts in the US. In 2018, Nearpod was named EdTech Digest’s Company of the Year.

    http://www.nearpod.com
    Website
    2012
    Oprichtingsjaar
    450
    Aantal Werknemers
    $50M-$100M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Nearpod

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Toptal
    • DealerOn
    • Index Exchange
    • Housecall Pro
    • Juniper Square
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen