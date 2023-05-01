Bedrijvengids
National Spine & Pain Centers
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over National Spine & Pain Centers dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    Website
    2011
    Oprichtingsjaar
    751
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor National Spine & Pain Centers

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen