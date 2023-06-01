Bedrijvengids
Nanoramic Laboratories
    Nanoramic Laboratories is an energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix®. They are commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles, while reducing costs. They are also the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® electrodes, Fastcap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit® thermal interface gap filler pads. They have received funding from NASA, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Defense for their research and development of world record high temperature ultracapacitor technology.

    nanoramic.com
    2009
    62
    $10M-$50M
