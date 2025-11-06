Bedrijvengids
Mozilla
Mozilla Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Vancouver

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Vancouver bij Mozilla bedraagt CA$186K per year voor P3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Vancouver bedraagt in totaal CA$195K.

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$186K
CA$155K
CA$0
CA$30.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Mozilla?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Mozilla in Greater Vancouver ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$280,194. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Mozilla voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater Vancouver is CA$194,583.

Andere Bronnen