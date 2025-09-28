Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Momentive.ai varieert van €63.3K per year voor P1 tot €127K per year voor P5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal €125K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Momentive.ai's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
€63.3K
€53.9K
€4.2K
€5.2K
P2
€110K
€88K
€10.5K
€11.1K
P3
€111K
€80.9K
€22.3K
€8.1K
P4
€140K
€94.2K
€31.6K
€13.9K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Momentive.ai zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)