Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
    • Over

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, UniCarriers forklifts, Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products and Rocla automated guided vehicles. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.

    http://www.logisnextamericas.com
    Website
    1992
    Oprichtingsjaar
    810
    Aantal Werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

