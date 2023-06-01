Bedrijvengids
Mint Eco Car Wash
Top Inzichten
    • Over

    Mint Eco is an environmentally friendly car wash company in Palm Beach County, FL, with a vision to revolutionize the car wash industry. They offer efficient car washing services, detailing services, and a relaxing atmosphere for customers to wait in. The company challenges traditional constraints of the industry and aims to do business better in every way. They prioritize relationships with customers, employees, investors, the community, and the environment, and focus on developing good processes that produce quality results.

    https://mintecocarwash.com
    Website
    2019
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

