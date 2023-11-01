Bedrijvengids
Minor International
    • Over

    Minor International is a hospitality and leisure company with a portfolio of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and retail outlets in 62 markets from Africa to Australia including South America and Europe.

    http://minor.com
    Website
    1978
    Oprichtingsjaar
    66,000
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

