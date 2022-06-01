Bedrijvengids
Miltenyi Biotec
Miltenyi Biotec Salarissen

Miltenyi Biotec's salaris varieert van $48,860 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Administratief Assistent aan de onderkant tot $147,758 voor een Biomedisch Ingenieur aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Miltenyi Biotec. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/31/2025

$160K

Administratief Assistent
$48.9K
Biomedisch Ingenieur
$148K
Legal
$117K

Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$76.7K
Technisch Programma Manager
$109K
De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Miltenyi Biotec is Biomedisch Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $147,758. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Miltenyi Biotec is $112,974.

